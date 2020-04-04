Hawaii men’s basketball gains commitment from Jovon McClanahan

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gained a commitment from junior college point guard JoVon McClanahan on Friday.

McClanahan comes to UH after one season at Sheridan College in Wyoming. In 29 games played in the 2019-2020 season, he averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

McClanahan will have three years of eligibility at UH. He chose the Rainbow Warriors over offers from Utah Valley, Montana State, UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Fullerton and Washington State.

This comes after three-year starter Drew Buggs announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Although Buggs has not formally announced a departure from Hawaii, he has received interest from a wide range of schools.