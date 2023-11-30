Despite keeping the game competitive in the first half, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Utah, falling 79-66 to the Utes on Thursday evening at the Delta Center.

The Rainbow Warriors fall to 5-1, while Utah improves to 5-2.

Hawaii started the game cold as Utah jumped to an 18-6 lead. But a 21-8 run gave Hawaii a 27-26 lead with 8:17 left in the first half, which proved to be its only lead in the game.

Four players scored in double figures for each team. Utah’s Branden Carlson had a game-high 17 points, while Keta Keba added 14 on a 6-for-6 shooting day from the field.

For Hawaii, Noel Coleman had a team-high 14 points and four assists, making three of his five 3-point attempts.

Hawaii will return home and play Central Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.