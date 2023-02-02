The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team ran out of gas in a 75-63 road loss to UC Davis on Thursday evening.

Hawaii falls to 16-7 overall and 7-4 in Big West play, while UC Davis improves to 14-9 overall and 7-4 in conference games to pull into a tie for fourth place in the conference standings.

Hawaii, which led 28-19 with 7:33 left in the first half, was outscored 18-3 to end the first 20 minutes. Although the ‘Bows cut the UC Davis lead to eight with less than nine minutes remaining, the Aggies pulled away and led by as much as 16 with 1:39 remaining.

UC Davis shot an efficient 28-of-44 from the field on Thursday, including 7-for-12 from 3. Elijah Pepper had a game-high 29 points, while Ty Johnson added 22 points.

For Hawaii, which shot just 4-for-17 from 3, JoVon McClanahan had a team-high 17 points.

The Rainbow Warriors will close out their road trip on Saturday at Cal Poly. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.