Hawaii men’s basketball falls to South Alabama in Las Vegas Classic finals

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to South Alabama 72-69 in the finals of the South Alabama Classic on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors, who beat Illinois-Chicago in Thursday’s semifinals, fall to 3-2 for the 2021-2022 season, while South Alabama improves to 5-2 and takes home the tournament title.

Junior Madut scored a team-high 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors, while Mate Colina had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

South Alabama guard Charles Manning Jr. led the Jaguars with a game-high 25 points.

The ‘Bows will remain on the road to take on Santa Clara on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. HST.