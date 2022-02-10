Hawaii men’s basketball falls to Long Beach State

In a battle of teams vying for first-place positioning in the Big West Conference standings, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to Long Beach State 73-66 at SImpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii, which went winless last week, had its losing streak stretched to three and falls to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in Big West Conference play. The Rainbow Warriors are in third place after Thursday’s action.

Hawaii trailed just 28-23 at halftime despite 11 turnovers as a team. The Rainbow Warriors took their first lead of the second half on a JoVon McClanahan layup with 6:49 remaining that put the ‘Bows up 53-52. But Hawaii’s lead was short-lived, as The Beach took the lead back on Aboubacar Traore’s layup with 5:35 remaining and didn’t squander the advantage for the rest of the game.

Four players scored in double figures for LBSU, led by Traore’s team-high 18 points.

Noel Coleman had a game-high 22 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points.

Long Beach State (14-8, 9-1), which entered the game on a nine-game winning streak, hadn’t lost since its conference opener against the ‘Bows on Jan. 8 and is now winners of 10 straight after conquering the ‘Bows on their home court.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a nationally televised home game against Cal State Fullerton (14-7, 7-2), which will be shown on ESPN2. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.