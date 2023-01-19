In a game it never led, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell 76-68 at UC Irvine on Thursday evening.

Hawaii falls to 14-5 overall and 5-2 in Big West Play, while UC Irvine improved to 13-6 overall and 6-1 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

DJ Davis had a game-high 18 points for UC Irvine, while Dawson Baker added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

For Hawaii, Kamaka Hepa had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, which were both team highs.

Hawaii will stay in Southern California and takes on UC Riverside at 11 a.m. HST on Saturday. The game will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet.