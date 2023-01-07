Despite forcing overtime on a last second 3-pointer in regulation by Noel Coleman, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team suffered its first conference loss of the season 79-72 at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday evening.

Hawaii falls to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in Big West play, while Cal State Fullerton improves to 9-7, including 3-1 in conference contests.

In the first half, CSUF went up by as much as 12 as UH team captains Samuta Avea and Kamaka Hepa each spent extended time on the bench after getting into foul trouble with two each.

The Rainbow Warriors trailed by nine at halftime and eight with three minutes remaining, but forced overtime on Coleman’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation. A 7-0 run in overtime proved to be the difference as the Rainbow Warriors ran out of gas down the stretch.

Bernardo da Silva led Hawaii in scoring for the second straight game with 18 points, while Jalen Harris had a game-high 24 for CSUF.

Hawaii will return home to face Long Beach State on Saturday at 7 p.m.