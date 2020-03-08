Hawaii men’s basketball falls at CSUN despite Stansberry’s career night

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was edged out at CSUN 86-82 in its regular season finale.
The Rainbow Warriors (17-13) finish Big West play at 8-8, while CSUN improved to 15-17, 10-6.
Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii with a career-high 33 points, hitting seven of his 14 3-point attempts. Samuta Avea scored 20 points for UH to set a career high of his own.
But it was not enough to overcome the 34-point, 15-rebound effort of reigning Big West Player of the Year award winner Lamine Diane.
Hawaii enters the Big West tournament as the fourth seed and will face fifth seed UC Davis on Thursday at the Honda Center. Tipoff time between the ‘Bows and Aggies is set for 5:30 HST.