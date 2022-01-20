Hawaii men’s basketball extends winning streak after edging Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU, HI – DECEMBER 22: Junior Madut #0 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors shoots the ball against Terren Frank #15 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the 2021 Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on December 22, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four with a narrow 63-59 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in Big West Conference play, while the Roadrunners drop to 6-7 overall and 1-3 in conference games.

Unlike its recent homestand, Hawaii struggled from the field, particularly from 3-point land, where it made just five of its 17 attempts. Junior Madut led the way for UH with a team-high 17 points, while Jerome Desrosiers added 16.

Justin McCall led CSUB with a game-high 22 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

Next up for Hawaii is another road game at Cal Poly on Saturday, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.