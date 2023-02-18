The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team escaped Long Beach State with a 70-67 win on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 19-8 overall and 10-5 in Big West play, while Long Beach State drops to 15-13 overall and 9-7 in conference.

On Saturday, Hawaii led by 13 with less than five minutes left before a furious 12-0 run by The Beach cut its lead to 1. After Kamaka Hepa made a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining, a 3-pointer beyond 30 feet by Jadon Jones rimmed out at the buzzer.

Four players scored in double digits for LBSU, led by AJ George’s game-high 20 points.

Meanwhile, Hepa had 19 points to lead Hawaii while Bernardo da Silva added 17.

Hawaii remains on the road to face Cal State Bakersfield on Monday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. HST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.