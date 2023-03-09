The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team experienced joy and ultimately, agony, in a 62-60 overtime loss to Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday.

Hawaii’s season comes to a likely end at 22-11, while CSUF (19-12) advances to the conference semifinals against UC Irvine.

After trailing by three points with five seconds left, a Noel Coleman 3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game at 56, sending the game to overtime.

However, a pair of missed free throws by JoVon McClanahan with two seconds left in overtime, the second being an intentional miss, was not successfully rebounded by UH, giving the ‘Bows a devastating loss to end what was a promising and historic season.

On Thursday, senior Samuta Avea had a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Coleman added 14 points and seven boards.

For Cal State Fullerton, Max Jones had a team-high 18 points and six rebounds, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.

Hawaii turned the ball over 18 times on Thursday, while CSUF had just four.