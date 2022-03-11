The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was eliminated from the Big West Conference tournament with a 58-46 loss to Cal State Fullerton in Henderson, Nev. on Friday.

With the semifinal loss, the Rainbow Warriors fall to 17-11 and are most likely done for the 2021-2022 season, unless the school chooses to pay to participate in the CBI or CIT.

Cal State Fullerton improves to 20-10 and advances to face Long Beach State in Saturday night’s championship game.

On Friday, the Rainbow Warriors ran out of gas and couldn’t replicate their late-minute heroics on Thursday in which they ousted UC Riverside from the conference tournament.

In his final UH game, Mate Colina was the only ‘Bow in double-digits with 12 points and seven rebounds.

For Cal State Fullerton, Damari Milstead had a game-high 18 points while E.J. Anosike added 16.