After nearly letting a 19-point lead disappear, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team edged Cal State Northridge 58-51 on Monday evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in Big West games, while the Matadors dropped to 3-15 overall, including 0-7 in conference play.

A Kamaka Hepa 3-pointer gave Hawaii a 38-19 advantage with 18:20 left in the second half, but CSUN clawed back to cut the UH lead to 1 on multiple occasions in the second half, including on a Dearon Tucker free throw with 3:16 left. The Matadors did not score after that, as Hawaii put the game away on free throws.

Four starters scored in double digits for UH, including Noel Coleman’s team-high 14 points, while Bernardo da Silva (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Samuta Avea (10 points, 11 rebounds) each registered double-doubles.

For CSUN, Dionte Bostick had a game-high 21 points.

Hawaii will make a quick turnaround and face UC Irvine on the road on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST on ESPN+.