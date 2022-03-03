The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team faltered late at UC Santa Barbara, falling to the Gauchos 67-60 at the UCSB Thunderdome on Thursday evening.

The ‘Bows fell to 15-10 overall and 9-5 in Big West Conference play, losing out an any hope of winning the conference’s regular season title.

UC Santa Barbara, meanwhile, improves to 16-10 overall and 8-5 in Big West games.

A 16-0 run in the first half had Hawaii ahead 26-18 with 4:38 remaining in the first half but had that lead reduced to 28-25 at the break.

With the game tied at 44 with 10:24 remaining, the Gauchos took control and led the rest of the way. Although Hawaii cut the UCSB lead to 58-57 with 2:25 remaining, the home team pulled away with a 9-3 run down the stretch.

Kamaka Hepa scored a game-high 19 points for UH, including five 3-pointers. Josh Pierre-Louis had a team-high 16 points for UCSB, which went just 1-for-12 from 3-point land as a team.

The Rainbow Warriors will close out their regular season slate with a game at Cal State Northridge on Saturday, with tip-off set for 5 p.m. HST on ESPN+.