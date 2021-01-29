Hawaii men’s basketball edged by UC Irvine, 53-51

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball was edged 53-51 by Big West Conference leader UC Irvine on Friday night.

Hawaii (4-5, 2-5 Big West) had a chance to win at the end, but Justin Webster’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off.

UCI (9-4, 5-0) was led by Brad Greene’s double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Casdon Jardine had a team-high 14 points for the ‘Bows, which all came in the second half.

The ‘Bows and Anteaters will conclude their series at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The game will not be open to fans but it will be televised on Spectrum Sports.