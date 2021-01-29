Hawaii men’s basketball edged by UC Irvine, 53-51

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Casdon Jardine (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball was edged 53-51 by Big West Conference leader UC Irvine on Friday night.

Hawaii (4-5, 2-5 Big West) had a chance to win at the end, but Justin Webster’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

UCI (9-4, 5-0) was led by Brad Greene’s double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Casdon Jardine had a team-high 14 points for the ‘Bows, which all came in the second half.

The ‘Bows and Anteaters will conclude their series at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The game will not be open to fans but it will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories