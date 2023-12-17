The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was edged 72-66 by Nevada at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday evening.

Hawaii dropped to 7-2 for the 2023-2024 season, while Nevada improved to 9-1.

Sunday’s game was tightly contested from beginning to end, as neither team led by more than eight throughout.

The Rainbow Warriors ran into foul trouble in the second half, allowing Nevada to get into the bonus with 13:10 remaining.

After erasing an eight-point deficit midway thorough the second half, Hawaii tied the contest at 62 with 3:36 remaining.

Hawaii got the ball back down 68-66 with 19 seconds remaining but turned the ball over before getting a shot off. After Nevada hit a pair of free throws, the ‘Bows turned the ball over again.

Both teams made three 3-pointers in the first half and zero in the second half. For Hawaii, Noel Coleman and Bernardo Da Silva each shared the game lead with 17 points, while Jarod Lucas had 16 points for Nevada.

Hawaii and Nevada are both in the Diamond Head Classic, which begins on Thursday. Nevada opens with a 10 a.m. game against Temple, while Hawaii faces Portland at 6 p.m.