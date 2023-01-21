The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team earned a crucial 67-63 road win over first-place UC Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 15-5 overall and 6-2 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside drops to 14-7, including 7-2 in Big West games.

Despite leading by 13 with under seven minutes left, the Rainbow Warriors had their lead trimmed to two with under a minute left. The Highlanders had two chances to either tie or take the lead, but it was not to be as Jamal Hartwell II missed a 3-pointer and Cameron Flynn missed a layup. JoVon McClanahan then made two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining to seal the game for UH.

McClanahan had a team-high 21 points for Hawaii, including making nine of his 10 free throw attempts. Bernardo da Silva added 18 points and eight rebounds for the ‘Bows.

For UC Riverside, Lachlan Olbrich had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawaii returns home for another game against a conference contender in UC Santa Barbara. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.