Unable to stop a hot shooting performance form the 3-point line, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was routed 81-61 in its regular season finale at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Hawaii closes its regular season 22-10 overall and 13-7 in Big West play, while UCSB improves to 24-7 overall and 15-5 in conference games, clinching at least a share of the conference title.

On Saturday, five players scored in double digits for the Gauchos, led by Calvin Wishart, who had 15 points in the first half on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. Meanwhile, Miles Norris had a game-high 18 points for the Gauchos.

For Hawaii, Noel Coleman had a team-high 15 points on 3-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

With the regular season over, the Rainbow Warriors will now head to Henderson, Nev., for the Big West Conference tournament, beginning on Thursday against a conference opponent yet to be determined.