Hawaii men’s basketball cruises past Cal Poly

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Webster (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

Riding the momentum from last Saturday’s thrilling win over UC Irvine, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team cruised to a 84-68 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (6-5, 4-5 Big West) shot an efficient 28-for-48 from the field as a team, led by Justin Webster’s game-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point land. Starting center Mate Colina nearly had a double-double, adding 14 points and nine rebounds.

Three players scored in double digits for Cal Poly (3-11, 1-8), led by Colby Rogers with 15 points.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs will meet again on Saturday night on the UH-Manoa campus. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories