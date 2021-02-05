Hawaii men’s basketball cruises past Cal Poly

Riding the momentum from last Saturday’s thrilling win over UC Irvine, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team cruised to a 84-68 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (6-5, 4-5 Big West) shot an efficient 28-for-48 from the field as a team, led by Justin Webster’s game-high 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point land. Starting center Mate Colina nearly had a double-double, adding 14 points and nine rebounds.

Three players scored in double digits for Cal Poly (3-11, 1-8), led by Colby Rogers with 15 points.

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs will meet again on Saturday night on the UH-Manoa campus. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised live on Spectrum Sports.