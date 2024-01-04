The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team broke out of its skid with a 78-67 victory at Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

Hawaii improves to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in Big West Conference play, while CSUB drops to 5-9, including 0-3 in conference games.

After opening Big West Conference play with a loss to Cal State Fullerton, the Rainbow Warriors led by as much as 23 in the second half, led by four of their starters scoring in double digits, including JoVon McClanahan’s team-high 19. Meanwhile, Justin McKoy and Bernardo Da Silva added 18 points each for the ‘Bows. The Rainbow Warriors were also an efficient 8-for-19 from 3, making their shots beyond the arc at a 42.1% clip.

For CSUB, Dalph Panopio had a game-high 23 points.

Hawaii will remain on the road for a tilt at Cal State Northridge, which tips off at 3 p.m. HST.