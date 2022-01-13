Hawaii men’s basketball continues hot shooting to rout UC Irvine in Big West Conference home opener

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team continued its red-hot shooting to down UC Irvine 72-56 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine drops to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in conference.

After winning their conference opener at Long Beach State last Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors made 11 3-pointers as a team, making 44 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

The Rainbow Warriors led by as much as 10 in the first half and headed into the break up 34-26 behind JoVon McClanahan’s three 3-pointers. The ‘Bows opened it up in the second half, leading by as much as 66-42 with 6:20 left.

Noel Coleman and Bernardo da Silva each had a game-high 16 points for UH, while da Silva’s 12 rebounds gave him a double-double. For UCI, Collin Welp had a team-high 11 points.

Next up for Hawaii is a home contest against UC San Diego on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will not count towards the Big West standings due to UCSD’s transition from the the NCAA’s second to first division.

