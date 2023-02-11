The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team could not complete a rally in a 52-51 loss to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.



The Rainbow Warriors were down 15 at halftime and 18 in the second half, yet had a chance to win the game. But it was not to be, as three shot attempts by UH in the final seconds were all off the mark.

Kamaka Hepa had a game-high 16 points, while Samuta Avea had a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Next up for Hawaii (18-8, 9-5 Big West Conference) is a road game at Long Beach State on Saturday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. HST on ESPN+.