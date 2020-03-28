Hawaii men’s basketball center Dawson Carper enters transfer portal

University of Hawaii men’s basketball center Dawson Carper has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Carper was a sophomore for the ‘Bows during the 2019-2020 season, meaning that if he goes through with the transfer, he will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season but will have two seasons of eligibility after that.

Carper started 21 of 28 games he played in for the ‘Bows in the 2019-2020 season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

He is the second player for UH to enter the transfer portal this season. Drew Buggs previously decided on Wednesday that he would explore his options in the portal.