Hawaii men’s basketball back in Big West race with rout over Cal State Fullerton

After putting an end to a three-game losing streak that saw the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fall out of first place in the Big West Conference, the Rainbow Warriors reasserted themselves in the regular season race with a 72-55 rout over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 12-8 overall and 7-3 in Big West play, while Cal State Fullerton drops to 14-8 overall and 7-3 in conference games. It was the only meeting the two teams will have in the regular season, meaning the ‘Bows will possess the head-to-head tiebreaker moving forward. Hawaii and CSUF were originally set to meet in Fullerton on Jan. 6, but the game was declared a no contest due to COVID-19 issues within the UH program.

On Saturday, both teams exchanged blows in the first half, as the Titans used an early 12-0 run to take a 17-7 lead over the Rainbow Warriors with 11:51 left in the first half. The ‘Bows responded with a 23-7 run to close the first half with a 30-24 advantage.

From there, the blowout was on. Jerome Desrosiers scored the first seven points for the ‘Bows in the second half as the hosts extended their lead to 37-28 with 16:22 remaining in the second half. The run extended to a 17-0 outburst overall for Hawaii, as the Rainbow Warriors uncorked a 47-28 lead with 13:23 left. A white-out crowd of 3,432 watched UH lead by as much as 23 in multiple instances before the ‘Bows ultimately cruised to victory.

Noel Coleman scored a game-high 24 points for Hawaii on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting performance, including 4-for-5 from 3 and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Additionally, Junior Madut had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists.

Cal State Fullerton struggled to hit shots all night long, making 19 of its 59 field goal attempts as a team. Nobody on the Titans reached double digits, with Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Damari Milstead each scoring nine points.

The ‘Bows will hit the road again for a pair of games, starting with UC San Diego on Thursday at 5 p.m. HST.