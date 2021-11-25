Hawaii men’s basketball advances to Las Vegas Classic finals with win over Illinois-Chicago as Eran Ganot earns milestone victory

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team advanced to the finals of the Las Vegas Classic with an 88-80 win over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors shot an efficient 30-for-58 from the field at a 51.7 percent clip. Five different players scored in double figures, led by Mate Colina’s 23 points and seven rebounds, which were both game highs.

Damaria Franklin scored a team-high 22 points for UIC, including five 3-pointers.

UH improves to 3-1 overall and advances to the championship game of the four-team tournament, where it will face South Alabama at 1 p.m. HST. The Jaguars defeated San Diego 68-67 in the first semifinal.

Hawaii’s win on Thursday also marked Eran Ganot’s 100th victory at the helm for UH.