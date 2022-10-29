The University of Hawaii football team faltered in the second half once again, falling to Wyoming 27-20 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday night.

Hawaii falls to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in Mountain West play, while Wyoming improves to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii got on the board first on Dedrick Parson’s 22-yard screen reception on third-and-10 with 8:12 left in the first quarter, good for his first receiving touchdown of the year and 11th total. The Rainbow Warriors extended its lead to 10-0 on Matthew Shipley’s 29-yard field goal with 11:37 remaining in the first half.

Wyoming got its first score of the game on a quick four-play drive, capped by Andrew Peasley’s 35-yard house call with 9:46 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys then tied the game on John Hoyland’s 34-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the second quarter.

Wyoming took its first lead of the game on Hoyland’s 38-yard field goal with 7:34 left in the third quarter, but a 20-yard Shipley field goal tied up the contest at 13 through three quarters.

Dawaiian McNeely’s 61-yard touchdown with 12:09 left gave Wyoming a 20-13 lead, then Peasley’s four-yard score gave the Cowboys a 27-13 advantage with 4:12 remaining.

A late 20-yard receiving touchdown from Zion Bowens with 1:38 brought the game back to one score, but Hawaii was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick, allowing Wyoming to run out the clock and secure the victory.

Hawaii linebacker Logan Taylor had a game-high 13 tackles for the Rainbow Warriors, while freshman safety Peter Manuma added five tackles, including one for loss, with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

D.Q. James had a game-high 179 rushing yards on 14 carries for Wyoming, while Hawaii freshman Tylan Hines had his first 100-yard game with 103 yards on 11 carries.

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 7 of his 15 passes for 76 yards and two interceptions, while Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager completed 23 of his 45 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Next up for Hawaii is another rivalry game at Fresno State, which kicks off a 4:30 p.m. HST. =