University of Hawaii ace pitcher Harry Gustin is turning pro.

Gustin, who was selected in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, has signed a contract with the franchise, forgoing his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Gustin, who was the 551st overall pick, signed for $150,000, the full slot value of the pick.

Hawaii will now have to replace its Friday night starter and ace pitcher.