Hawai‘i looks to defend titles at MPSF Swim and Dive Championships in California this week

Even though it has been a short season, the University of Hawai’i swim and dive team will defend their crowns as MPSF champions this week in San Luis Obispo, California, at the Cal Poly Anderson Aquatic Center.

The women’s team are five-time defending champions, while the men’s squad is back-to-back defending champions heading into 2021. The last handful of seasons have been building blocks for the foundation and resurrection of the program for being a conference powerhouse and a national contender.

UH had one true tune-up before the championships, competing against UNLV and Wyoming in late January. The dive team had an additional event last week in the USC Diving Invitational. Regardless of the shortened schedule, both the men’s and women’s teams are littered with experience and talent across the rosters.

Headlining the men’s rosters are seniors Franz Adam , Sam Harquail , Parker Hokama-Decker, ‘aukai Lileikis, Michael Mabry , and Micah Masei. All have competed and won over the last few years against the top tier talent of the MPSF. The same applies to the women as seniors Lauren Fetzko , Karolina Hajkova , Anna Kotonen , Lucia Lassman , and Mia Tedesco have been champions every year they’ve been with the program. Making themselves the most successful class in program history in terms of conference titles.

The action will begin Tuesday, Feb. 16th, with diving starting it off on day one, followed by the first of eight sessions spanning over four days, Wednesday to Saturday.