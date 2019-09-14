Hawai’i looking to make program history versus Power-5 opponents

The Rainbow Warriors football team is 2-0 against the PAC-12. This week’s opponent is the Washington Huskies who are 0-1 against the PAC-12, and they’re actually in the conference.

The ‘Bows head out on the road after three weeks here on The Rock to start the season, getting set to play UW for the first time since 2014.

If the last second ticks off the clock tomorrow with Hawaii in front, it’ll be the first time ever that UH has beaten three Power-5 teams in the same season. But a lot will have to go right 21 1/2 point underdogs to pull off the upset.

The running game will likely need a boost after going for 67 yards last week. Veteran back, Dayton Faruta was injured in that game and just had surgery on his ankle this Wednesday. So the ‘Bows will be without him on Saturday. Quarterback Cole McDonald did tuck and run 12 times last week, which was an improvement from game one.

“I was trying to get more involved in terms of the run game,” said the redshirt-junior QB. “If the pocket is collapsing or if the defense is dropping eight guys, maneuver, get a couple yards here and there so they have to respect the quarterback run game a little bit more. It’s not something that I’m looking to do every time. But if it’s there I’ll take it. The only way you can say you have a good running game is if you score on every play on the the run. We’re going to take chunks here and there. Miles and Fred are going to do their job and Hekili is gonna step up. But for the most part I feel like our run game is pretty solid. We just have to keep executing and keep running our plays.”

The Warriors have enjoyed the first three weeks of their season at home in Oahu (playing in week zero and having a bye in week one). Home is almost always preferential for a football team – different this week. But some players will take advantage of some mainland eateries while in Seattle.

“Different food. Maybe some Chipotle, Chik Fil A. That’ll be nice,” smiled McDonald. “But for us it’s mostly tough being away from classes. You miss a lot of school. Miss different things back here. Obviously the flight, time change messes with your body. But for the most part it’s always fun getting away, hanging out with the guys. Playing football because that’s what we love to do.”

Kickoff Saturday between the Rainbows and the Huskies is at 1:30pm Hawaii time. If you haven’t traveled to Seattle, you can watch on the PAC-12 Network.