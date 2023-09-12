University of Hawaii standout linebacker Logan Taylor will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering an ACL tear during the fourth quarter of team’s 31-20 win over Albany on Saturday, KHON2 has confirmed.

Taylor has served as a leader for the Rainbow Warriors in a multitude of ways. In the 2022 season, he blossomed as the team’s leading tackler with 85.

In the offseason, he emerged as the team’s vocal leader, which carried over into the fall. In July, he was one of two player representatives during Mountain West Conference media days. Prior to the season, he was voted as one of the UH’s captains by his teammates.

Taylor, a native of Harbor City, Calif., began his college football career in 2018 at Southern Utah. The 2023 season is his sixth year of college football.

A combination of factors could allow Taylor to come back for a seventh year in 2023. Taylor suffered the ACL tear with just three games under his belt, which is below the four-game threshold for redshirts and medical hardship cases. Additionally, the 2020 season does not count against a given player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.