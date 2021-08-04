Hawaii Legislature recognizes Oklahoma Softball star, Hau’ula native Jocelyn Alo

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo received a certificate in recognition of her being named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the year at the Chamber of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Alo, who was born and raised in Hauʻula, Oʻahu, is a member of the University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team and led the nation in home runs this year with 34 while aiding the team in breaking the NCAA single season record for home runs with 161.

Representative Sean Quinlan (District 47, Waialua, Hale’iwa, Pūpūkea, Kahuku, Lā’ie, Hau’ula, Waiāhole, Waikāne, Sunset Beach, Punalu’u, Ka’a’awa) said Alo earned this recognition with a lot of hard work.

“Coming from a family of athletes, Jocelyn possesses the skills and talent necessary to succeed at the highest level. What sets her apart is the drive, determination, and focus to be the best. She truly exemplifies the values of Hau’ula and the Ko’olauloa community, and we are so proud to honor her today,” Quinlan said.

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award is the most prestigious honor in Division I women’s collegiate softball and recognizes the outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female players across the country.

Alo attended Kahuku High and Intermediate School and captured the state wrestling championship in her weight class during her sophomore year. She was part of Campbell High School’s softball team when they won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017.

“I’m so happy to receive this certificate from the Hawaiʻi State Legislature and I’m very proud that the athletic skills I was able to develop in Hawaiʻi have contributed to this award as collegiate player of the year,” Alo said before the ceremony.

Senator Gil Riviere (District 23, Kāne’ohe , Ka’a’awa, Hau’ula, Lā’ie, Kahuku, Waialua, Hale’iwa, Wahiawā, Schofield Barracks, Kunia) said Alo is a great example for other young people in Hawai’i.

“Jocelyn knows how to compete at the highest level while staying grounded with family and friends. She credits faith, family values, and a strong work ethic for her success. We in Hawai’i, and especially Hau’ula, are fortunate to have such a well-rounded person representing us on the world stage,” Riviere said.