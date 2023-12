University of Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Shipley, who has one year of eligibility remaining, drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Colorado State on Nov. 25.

A four-year starter at UH, Shipley cannot formally enter the transfer portal until Dec. 4.

Shipley announced his intention to finish his college career elsewhere on his personal X account on Friday.