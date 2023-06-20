Following the first-ever World Boxing Council-sanctioned kickboxing event in Hawaii, an island athlete is gearing up for the largest kickboxing tournament in the Americas.

The Annual Muay Thai Expo World Championships, set to take place from July 21st to 25th in Des Moines, Iowa, will see more than a thousand athletes entering the ring. Among them will be Hawaii’s own Taizha Hughes-Kaluhiokalani, from Mango Tree Fitness.

If Hughes-Kaluhiokalani’s name rings a bell, it’s because she’s no stranger to victory. Three years ago, she was crowned Miss Aloha Hula, a title considered the most prestigious in the art form. Surprisingly, she asserts that there are striking similarities between the two disciplines.

“The grace and elegance of dancing translate onto the canvas,” she explains. “The morals and characteristic traits needed to be both a fighter and a dancer are closely aligned. Hula dancers and Muay Thai fighters are some of the strongest people I know, possessing an unyielding attitude.”

She believes that the fluidity, body control, and body awareness she’s gained from dancing have greatly benefitted her in Muay Thai. “These art forms complement each other nicely,” she says.

Previously, Hughes-Kaluhiokalani represented Hawaii on a hula stage for the Merrie Monarch Festival. Now, she takes great pride in being able to represent Hawaii in the Muay Thai world. “Sometimes the stars just align perfectly. I can definitely see where I am right now is exactly where I need to be.”