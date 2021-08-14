Hawai’i Kai Elite heads to 13U Babe Ruth World Series in New York

Hawai’i Kai Elite baseball team will compete in the 10-team 13U Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown, New York this week. They begin pool play on Sunday (August 15th) vs Eau Claire, WI. Game time is set for 5:30 am Hawai’i Time.

The top three teams from each pool will advance to the single elimination championship bracket that begins on Thursday.

It wasn’t an easy journey for the team to arrive in Jamestown because they used various airlines and routes to arrive in Pittsburgh, PA before taking a bus the remaining two-and-half hours to Jamestown. All of that is behind them as they participated opening ceremony parade as a complete team.