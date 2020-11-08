Hawaii improves to 2-1 with 39-33 victory over New Mexico

Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) celebrates with wide receiver Aaron Cephus (28) after Mardner’s touchdown against New Mexico during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii football team improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home with a 39-33 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The game wasn’t pretty for the Rainbow Warriors, who fell behind early in an empty Aloha Stadium. The Lobos started fast and got on the board with 14:19 remaining in the first quarter on Tevaka Tuioti’s 52-yard pass to Jordan Kress. The Lobos scored on each of their first four possessions with two touchdowns and two field goals each.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro scored both touchdowns for Hawaii in the first half. The first came on a five-yard read option keeper on the team’s first offensive possession. His second touchdown of the game occurred on his first passing touchdown of the year, a 42-yard pass to Nick Mardner with 3:55 left in the first half.

Cordeiro completed 20 of his 28 passes in the first half but also threw two costly interceptions, the second coming on the New Mexico 5 with three seconds to go in the first half.

The halftime lead for UNM was short-lived, as Cordeiro and Zion Bowens connected for a pair of touchdowns on consecutive possessions to start the third quarter on scores of 42 and 40 yards respectively.

The Lobos wasted no time responding, as Nathaniel Jones’ 26-yard rushing touchdown cut the UH lead to 28-27 with 9:33 remaining in the third quarter.

New Mexico took its first lead of the second half on George Steinkamp’s 24-yard field goal with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter to go up 30-28.

Hawaii took the lead for good on its next possession on a 64-yard touchdown from Cordeiro to Calvin Turner. A spectacular catch by Jared Smart on the two-point conversion extended the UH lead to 36-30 with 12:19 remaining. After forcing a New Mexico punt, a 41-yard Matthew Shipley field goal gave UH a 39-30 advantage with 6:33 remaining, its largest lead of the day.

New Mexico would cut the lead to 39-33 on Steinkamp’s 42-yard field goal with 1:21 left but couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

Tuioti, who was once recruited by UH, completed 17 of his 31 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Lobos (0-2). He also ran the ball five times for 71 yards.

Cordeiro, who entered the game with no passing touchdowns, threw for four scores, 410 yards and two interceptions after completing 33 of his 43 passes.

For the third consecutive game, Darius Muasau had the team high in tackles for UH, with 10 on Saturday night. Quentin Frazier also added 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a crucial interception with 4:12 remaining in the game. Devin Sanders had a team-high eight tackles for New Mexico.

Saturday was Hawaii’s first win over New Mexico at Aloha Stadium since 1991.

The Rainbow Warriors will return to the road and take on San Diego State (2-1). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. HST next Saturday.