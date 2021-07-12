Hawaii-Hilo’s Dylan Spain selected by Atlanta Braves in 2021 MLB Draft

Hawaii-Hilo and Saint Louis alum Dylan Spain has been selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

Spain, a 2016 graduate of Saint Louis, has not appeared in a game since 2019. The slot value for his pick is listed at $143,200, though terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Spain joins Aaron Davenport as the two players with Hawaii ties to get picked in Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The draft concludes on Day 3, which consists of rounds 11-20 and begins on Tuesday at 6 a.m. HST.