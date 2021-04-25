Hawaii-Hilo women’s volleyball finishes spring season atop PacWest standings

The Hawaii-Hilo women’s volleyball team made the most of its opportunity to take the court during the 2021 spring season.

Unlike their counterparts at UH-Manoa, who did not have a season after it was canceled by the Big West, the Vulcans got the go-ahead from the PacWest and went 13-1 in Hawaii Pod games. Compared to the Northern California Pod and Southern California Pod, the Vulcans won more matches than any other team and also had a higher winning percentage. The full standings can be seen here.

The Vulcans completed their 2021 season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 sweep over Chaminade on Sunday afternoon and finished 14-2 overall, with their only two losses coming to the Silverswords and Alaska-Anchorage in five-set games.

The NCAA will not hold a Division II women’s volleyball tournament this spring, but plans to do so as per usual in the fall season. The Vulcans plan to bring back every player from its successful 2021 spring team besides graduating senior Taira Kaawaloa.

Adding to the big weekend for the Vulcans athletics department was the men’s tennis team winning the PacWest for the first time in program history after winning the conference tournament in Surprise, Ariz.

The Vulcans played in their third consecutive PacWest championship game but finally broke through after rallying to stun No. 1 seed Azusa Pacific 4-3.

UH-Hilo earned a bid in the NCAA West Regional and will find out who it plays during the selection show on May 4.