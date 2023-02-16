After a 7-1 start, the University of Hawaii at Hilo baseball team has earned a national ranking from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Poll released on Wednesday.

The Vulcans were ranked No. 25 after opening the season with a four-game sweep over then-No. 15 Augustana, then winning three out of four over Northwest Nazarene.

UHH is idle this week but begins PacWest Conference at home next week against Concordia University Irvine, starting on Feb. 24.