Hawai’i high school student athletes from around the state sign collegiate Letters of Intent in virtual celebration

One year after student athletes in Hawai’i signed their collegiate commitments amid a time that no sports were being played in the islands, the 2021 National Letter of Intent Signing Day was held on Tuesday while many are into high gear of their respective seasons.
Among the bunch that took part in the Zoom signing day event organized by Kawika Kane was Kamehameha girls volleyball standout Devin Kahahawai, who made her commitment to the University of Texas official one night after she helped advance the Warriors in the ILH division-I tournament.
In total, 18 student athletes participated in the signing, representing volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, and golf.
Two if the signees chose to stay home and attend the University of Hawaii with Moanalua softball’s Cierra Yamamoto and HBA’s Joshua Hayashida.
Education 1st Signing Day event signees:
Keegan Au Yuen – Punahou High – UC Irvine – Volleyball
Aubrey Lynn Dunaway – Maryknoll – Azusa Pacific – Soccer
Riley Haine – Punahou – USC – Volleyball
Caiya Hanks – Konawaena – Wake Forest – Soccer
Kaikea Harrison – Punahou – Texas A&M – Baseball
Joshua Hayashida – Hawaii Baptist – Hawai’i – Golf
Shelby Hopeau – Kapolei – Metropolitan State – Soccer
Kaehukai Kaaihue – King Kekaulike – Washington – Soccer
Devin Kahahawai – Kamehameha – Texas – Volleyball
Asialyn Lee – Punahou – Pacific – Softball
Tommy Musto – Hawaii Technology Academy – Portland – Soccer
Jacob Ornellas – Punahou – Augustana – Baseball
Rendi Takara-Haraki – Mililani – Bellevue – Soccer
Cade Terada-Herzer – Punahou – Vassar College – Baseball
Keau Thompson – Punahou – Ball State – Volleyball
Aidan Tune – Punahou – Pepperdine – Volleyball
Cierra Yamamoto – Moanalua – Hawai’i – Softball