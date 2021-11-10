One year after student athletes in Hawai’i signed their collegiate commitments amid a time that no sports were being played in the islands, the 2021 National Letter of Intent Signing Day was held on Tuesday while many are into high gear of their respective seasons.

Among the bunch that took part in the Zoom signing day event organized by Kawika Kane was Kamehameha girls volleyball standout Devin Kahahawai, who made her commitment to the University of Texas official one night after she helped advance the Warriors in the ILH division-I tournament.

In total, 18 student athletes participated in the signing, representing volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, and golf.

Two if the signees chose to stay home and attend the University of Hawaii with Moanalua softball’s Cierra Yamamoto and HBA’s Joshua Hayashida.

Hawai’i high school student athletes from around the state sign collegiate Letters of Intent in virtual celebration https://t.co/1EGlpw95H4 pic.twitter.com/XHI4LClYU8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 10, 2021

Education 1st Signing Day event signees:

Keegan Au Yuen – Punahou High – UC Irvine – Volleyball

Aubrey Lynn Dunaway – Maryknoll – Azusa Pacific – Soccer

Riley Haine – Punahou – USC – Volleyball

Caiya Hanks – Konawaena – Wake Forest – Soccer

Kaikea Harrison – Punahou – Texas A&M – Baseball

Joshua Hayashida – Hawaii Baptist – Hawai’i – Golf

Shelby Hopeau – Kapolei – Metropolitan State – Soccer

Kaehukai Kaaihue – King Kekaulike – Washington – Soccer

Devin Kahahawai – Kamehameha – Texas – Volleyball

Asialyn Lee – Punahou – Pacific – Softball

Tommy Musto – Hawaii Technology Academy – Portland – Soccer

Jacob Ornellas – Punahou – Augustana – Baseball

Rendi Takara-Haraki – Mililani – Bellevue – Soccer

Cade Terada-Herzer – Punahou – Vassar College – Baseball

Keau Thompson – Punahou – Ball State – Volleyball

Aidan Tune – Punahou – Pepperdine – Volleyball

Cierra Yamamoto – Moanalua – Hawai’i – Softball