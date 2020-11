Hawaii high school senior student athletes sign collegiate Letters of Intent in Wednesday virtual ceremony

Hawaii State NLI Signing Day for the Class of 2021 via ZOOM

Although organized high school sports have yet to be played in Hawaii during the 2020-2021 academic year, some of the state’s best senior athletes were still able to be recognized and celebrated during National Letter of Intent signing day on Wednesday.

Twenty-six student-athletes participated in Education First’s signing day celebration on Zoom, a departure from a ceremony that would usually be held in Waikiki if it weren’t for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of high school seniors provided by the event organizer that participated, along with the schools they signed with.

Aisea Αhokovi ‘Iolani Loyola Marymount University Baseball Ali Yoshida ‘Iolani Colorado State University Women’s soccer Brock Perreira Kaiser California State University, Bakersfield Baseball Caleb Lomavita Saint Louis University of California, Berkeley Baseball Caly Ah Soon Kamehameha University of Nevada, Reno Women’s soccer Camille Feary Kamehameha Southern Oregon Women’s basketball Carley Park Kamehameha University of Hawaii Women’s soccer Chase Bridges-Hunter Kamehameha University of Windsor Men’s volleyball Fayth Kawamura Roosevelt Hiram College Softball Hunter-Logan Kobayashi Hawaii Baptist Academy Hawaii Pacific University Women’s golf Jacey Jicha Mililani University of Hawaii Soccer Jacqueline O’Neill Punahou Cal State Northridge (CSUN) Women’s tennis Jadon Arakaki ‘Iolani University of Nebraska Baseball Jourdyn Curran Campbell Seattle University Women’s soccer Justice Taylor Colburn Kamehameha University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Women’s soccer Kaina Alvarez ‘Iolani University of Charleston Men’s volleyball Kate Yoshimoto Punahou Colorado State University Women’s volleyball Keila Kamoku Kamehameha University of Mississippi Softball Kenna Higa Kamehameha Norfolk State University Softball Logan-Ray Gaspar Maryknoll Abilene Christian University Softball Nicole Ando Mililani University of Hawaii Women’s soccer Noah Koshi Hawaii Baptist Academy Utah Valley University Men’s golf Phoenix Dawn Miranda Aiea University of Colorado Women’s soccer Shaunee Egloria Mililani Sacramento State Women’s soccer Shaye Story Kamehameha Stanford University Women’s water polo Ysabel Natalia Aburto Pearl City Hawaii Pacific University Women’s soccer

