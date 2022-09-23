Only a handful of undefeated teams remain across Hawaii in the 2022 high school football season after No. 1 Kahuku’s 35-0 drubbing of No. 5 Kapolei.

The Red Raiders, who had their 15-game winning streak snapped by national No. 1 St. John Bosco in California last week, handed the previously 5-0 Hurricanes their first loss of the season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The rest of Friday’s scores are below:

No. 4 Campbell 51, Moanalua 15

No. 7 ‘Iolani 35, Punahou II 0

No. 11 Waipahu 59, Roosevelt 24

Farrington 24, Castle 20

Kailua 41, Radford 14

Nanakuli 21, Pearl City 3

Hilo 27, Keeau 24

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Pahoa 0

King Kekaulike 27, Baldwin 13