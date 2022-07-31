High school football is back in Hawaii.

Although the season typically kicks off on the first Friday of August, the last time that a high school football season did so was in 2019. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 regular season was delayed until mid-September for the ILH and mid-October for the OIA.

The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, when Waialua visits Farrington at Skippa Diaz Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

After that, a full slate of games will take place on Friday and Saturday, highlighted by Saint Louis taking on Mililani at John Kauinana Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s epic HHSAA Open Division semifinals.

The full Week 1 schedule is below:

Thursday

Waialua at Farrington, 6 p.m.

Friday

‘Iolani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Punahou at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

Kalani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Pahoa vs. Pac 5 at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium, 3 p.m.

Kealakehe at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Damien at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

Kapa’a at Aiea, 6:30 p.m.

Waianae at Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

Kaimuki at Waimea, 7 p.m.

Pearl City at Kauai, 7:30 p.m.