The sixth week of the Hawaii high school football season kicked off on Friday night.

Scores from across the state are below:

No. 7 ‘Iolani 41, Saint Louis II 8

No. 10 Konawaena 66, Keeau 0

No. 12 Maui 10, Kamehameha-Maui 3

Hawai Prep 45, Pahoa 22

Roosevelt 31, Radford 24

Moanalua 27, Leilehua 7

Waipahu 43, Farrington 0

Honokaa 27, Kamehameha-Hawaii 23