Week 7 of the high school football season in Hawaii rolled along on Friday night with a slate of games both in the islands and on the mainland.

Scores from Friday night are below. Ranked teams reflect the latest Cover2 poll.

In Bellflower, Calif.: Mater Dei (Calif.) 42, No. 3 Mililani 14

In Henderson, Nev.: Liberty (Nev.) 25, Kamehameha 18

Castle 27, Roosevelt 24

Pearl City 27, Kaiser 21

Farrington 42, Radford 0

Kaimuki 53, Waialua 33

Nanakuli 40, Kalaheo 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 40, Kohala 0

Honokaa 30, Hawaii Prep 6

Kamehameha-Maui 55, Baldwin 19

Kamehameha II 52, Pac-Five 7