Week 6 of the high school football season in Hawaii concluded on Saturday night.

Below are scores from across the state. Teams featured in the weekly Cover2 rankings are indicated.

No. 1 Kahuku 16, No. 4 Campbell 6

No. 3 Mililani 57, Waianae 15

No. 5 Saint Louis 49, No. 11 Kamehameha 14

No. 8 Aiea 13, Kailua 7

No. 9 Lahainaluna 42, Baldwin 0

Kapaa 7, Waimea 3

Kohala 36, Kau 30

Kealakehe 18, Waiakea 16

Waialua 22, Molokai 14

Kamehameha II 25, Punahou II 14