Week 6 of the high school football season in Hawaii concluded on Saturday night.
Below are scores from across the state. Teams featured in the weekly Cover2 rankings are indicated.
No. 1 Kahuku 16, No. 4 Campbell 6
No. 3 Mililani 57, Waianae 15
No. 5 Saint Louis 49, No. 11 Kamehameha 14
No. 8 Aiea 13, Kailua 7
No. 9 Lahainaluna 42, Baldwin 0
Kapaa 7, Waimea 3
Kohala 36, Kau 30
Kealakehe 18, Waiakea 16
Waialua 22, Molokai 14
Kamehameha II 25, Punahou II 14