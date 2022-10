Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season concluded with a variety of games across the islands on Saturday.

All varsity scores are below:

No. 2 Punahou 42, No. 5 Saint Louis 21

No. 3 Mililani 41, No. 7 Kapolei 21

No. 6 Lahainaluna 35, Kamehameha-Maui 7

No. 11 Nanakuli 68, McKinley 8

Aiea 52, Castle 35

Kaimuki 46, Kalaheo 19

Keeau 46, Waiakea 12

Hawaii Prep 38, Kohala 7