Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season continued with a slate of games on Friday, with multiple playoff races starting to take shape.
With a 42-13 win over Damien, No. 8 ‘Iolani clinched the ILH Division I title and accompanying HHSAA Division I tournament berth, all while improving to 8-0 overall. The Raiders have not lost since the 2019 HHSAA Division I championship game to Hilo.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Below are Friday’s other scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:
No. 1 Kahuku 60, Moanalua 7
No. 4 Campbell 49, Waianae 21
No. 9 Konawaena 27, Hilo 0
No. 10 Waipahu 26, Kailua 16
No. 12 Honoka’a vs. Pahoa, TBA
Farrington 38, Roosevelt 30
Pearl City 21, Waialua 19
Kaiser 33, Kalani 16
Maui 27, King Kekaulike 7
From Thursday: Kamehameha-Hawaii 52, Kau 0