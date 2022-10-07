Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season continued with a slate of games on Friday, with multiple playoff races starting to take shape.

With a 42-13 win over Damien, No. 8 ‘Iolani clinched the ILH Division I title and accompanying HHSAA Division I tournament berth, all while improving to 8-0 overall. The Raiders have not lost since the 2019 HHSAA Division I championship game to Hilo.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Below are Friday’s other scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

No. 1 Kahuku 60, Moanalua 7

No. 4 Campbell 49, Waianae 21

No. 9 Konawaena 27, Hilo 0

No. 10 Waipahu 26, Kailua 16

No. 12 Honoka’a vs. Pahoa, TBA

Farrington 38, Roosevelt 30

Pearl City 21, Waialua 19

Kaiser 33, Kalani 16

Maui 27, King Kekaulike 7

From Thursday: Kamehameha-Hawaii 52, Kau 0