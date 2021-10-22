Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 22, 2021

High school football in Hawaii had its second week of full action on Friday.

Below are scores from across the state (rankings based on Cover2‘s panel of voters):

No. 3 Saint Louis 35, No. 4 Punahou 0: Hawaii commit A.J. Bianco was a perfect 17-for-17 with four touchdowns in leading the Crusaders to victory over the Buffanblu. Read more here.

Moanalua 28, Aiea 25: Boise State commit Keenan McCaddy caught the game-winning touchdown for Na Menehune with less than three minutes left.

Waipahu 24, Kailua 16

Konawaena 24, Hilo 21, OT

No. 9 Lahainaluna 24, Maui 0

Kalani 25, Kaimuki 3

Hawaii Prepatory Academy 16, Honokaa 6

No. 5 Mililani 20, No. 8 Kapolei 0: The stout Trojans defense has allowed just six total points through two games this season.

