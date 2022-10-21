It’s playoff time on Oahu.
Multiple leagues across the state either kicked off or resumed its playoff schedules to begin Week 12 of the Hawaii high school football slate.
Scores from Friday are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:
OIA Open playoffs, first round/semifinals:
No. 3 Mililani 39, No. 4 Campbell 29
OIA Division I playoffs, first round/semifinals:
No. 10 Waipahu, Farrington
OIA Division II playoffs, first round/semifinals:
No. 11 Nanakuli, Kaimuki
Kaiser, Pearl City
ILH Open, second round:
No. 5 Saint Louis, Kamehameha
Non-playoff games:
Keaau, Kealakehe
Hilo, Waiakea
Kamehameha-Maui, Baldwin