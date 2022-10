Week 11 of the Hawaii high school football slate wrapped up on Saturday night with multiple marquee matchups across the state.

Scores from Saturday are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

No. 1 Kahuku 29, No. 3 Mililani 17

No. 2 Punahou 69, Kamehameha 7

Kailua 30, Roosevelt 29

Kapa’a 28, Kauai 7

Kau 30, Kohala 20

Hawaii Prep 35, Pahoa 6

Maui 34, Kamehameha-Maui 14